Yermak: Zelenskyy Likely To Meet With Putin Before Normandy Summit

Head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, admits that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is likely to personally meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin before the next summit of the Normandy Format leaders (Ukraine, Russia, Germany, and France).

He has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December 2019, Zelenskyy personally met with Putin for the first time within the framework of the Normandy Summit.