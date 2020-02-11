subscribe to newsletter
Borodianskyi To Initiate Extension Of Ban On Russian Social Networks And Media

Даша Зубкова
Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports Volodymyr Borodianskyi intends to initiate an extension of the ban on Russian social networks and the media.

He said this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I believe that it is necessary to continue the ban, there is not even any discussion here. We will initiate it. Absolutely," he said.

Also, according to Borodianskyi, the Ministry does not intend to initiate a review of language quotas or a revision of the law on ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May 2017, Ukraine introduced a ban on providers to provide services for users of the Internet to access the resources of Mail.ru, Vkontakte, Odnoklassniki, and Yandex services.

