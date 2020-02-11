subscribe to newsletter
Weighted Average Electricity Price For Industry Down 31.8% To UAH 1,425 Per MWh Since Launch Of New Market Model

The weighted average price of electric energy for industry has decreased by 31.8% or UAH 665 per MWh to UAH 1,425 per MWh since the launch of the new market model.

This is evidenced by the data of the Market Operator state-owned enterprise, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the data, the price of electric energy on the day-ahead market increased by 15% compared with December 2019.

Besides, in January, the price in the Burshtyn ‘energy island’ increased by 7% to UAH 1,719 per MWh compared with December 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July 2019, the Ukrenergo national energy company claimed that the weighted average price of electric energy for industry increased by 29.22% or UAH 472 per MWh to UAH 2,090 per MWh after the launch of the new market model.

Since July 1, a new electric energy market has been launched.

