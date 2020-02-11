Presidential Office Explains Bohdan’s Dismissal By His Resignation Request And Thanks For Work

The Presidential Office has explained the dismissal of its head, Andrii Bohdan, by the fact that he himself has resigned, and has thanked for his work.

The Presidential Office has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“From today, the Office of the President of Ukraine is headed by Andrii Yermak. The previous head, Andrii Bohdan, has resigned. The Presidential Office is grateful for his work during these months,” reads the statement.

The Presidential Office assures that the change of leader in no way affects the political course of the state and is convinced that Yermak will cope with the work.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Tuesday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Andrii Yermak as the head of the Presidential Office to replace Andrii Bohdan.

Bohdan headed the Office, and Yermak worked as an assistant to Zelenskyy from May 21, 2019.