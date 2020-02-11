subscribe to newsletter
24.35 24.7
26.55 27.05
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Presidential Office Explains Bohdan’s Dismissal By His Resignation Request And Thanks For Work
11 February 2020, Tuesday, 17:27 37
Politics 2020-02-12T08:04:30+02:00
Ukrainian news
Presidential Office Explains Bohdan’s Dismissal By His Resignation Request And Thanks For Work

Presidential Office Explains Bohdan’s Dismissal By His Resignation Request And Thanks For Work

Даша Зубкова
Presidential Office, Andrii Bohdan, resignation, Andrii Yermak, President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy

The Presidential Office has explained the dismissal of its head, Andrii Bohdan, by the fact that he himself has resigned, and has thanked for his work.

The Presidential Office has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“From today, the Office of the President of Ukraine is headed by Andrii Yermak. The previous head, Andrii Bohdan, has resigned. The Presidential Office is grateful for his work during these months,” reads the statement.

The Presidential Office assures that the change of leader in no way affects the political course of the state and is convinced that Yermak will cope with the work.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Tuesday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Andrii Yermak as the head of the Presidential Office to replace Andrii Bohdan.

Bohdan headed the Office, and Yermak worked as an assistant to Zelenskyy from May 21, 2019.

Больше новостей о: Presidential Office Andrii Bohdan resignation Andrii Yermak President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy Appoint Yermak As Presidential Office He...
Lutsenko Expecting Bohdan And Riaboshapka’s Dismis...
IMF's First Deputy Director Lipton Decides To Resi...
U.S. Conditioned Zelenskyy-Trump Meeting And Milit...
Zelenskyy Appoint Yermak As Presidential Office Head Instead Of Bohdan
Presidential Office Explains Bohdan’s Dismissal By His Resignation Request And Thanks For Work
News
NACP Allocates UAH 283 Million To Finance Parliamentary Parties In 2020 17:42
Borodianskyi To Initiate Extension Of Ban On Russian Social Networks And Media 17:39
Weighted Average Electricity Price For Industry Down 31.8% To UAH 1,425 Per MWh Since Launch Of New Market Model 17:36
Shuliavka Bridge Reconstruction In Kyiv Will Exceed UAH 1.05 Billion – Kyiv City State Administration 17:33
Zelenskyy Discusses Implementation Of Normandy Summit Agreements With Merkel 17:30
more news
IMF's First Deputy Director Lipton Decides To Resign 13:25
2 Ukrainians From Cruise Ship Fall Ill With Chinese Coronavirus 18:04
The odious State Secretary of the Ministry of Infrastructure Galushchak is being searched – says Golobuckij 15:04
Yuriy Lutsenko: NABU closes case of Zlochevsky and Biden without any investigative actions 12:20
Honcharuk Hoping To Reach Compromise With Naftogaz’s Supervisory Board As For Bonuses To Company’s Top Management Over Victory At SCC 13:22
more news
IMF's First Deputy Director Lipton Decides To Resign 13:25
NBU Buys Record-Breaking Amount Of USD 362.5 Million On Interbank Foreign Currency Market On February 3-7 13:32
Lutsenko Expecting Bohdan And Riaboshapka’s Dismissals In February 12:07
NACB Launches Investigation Into Audio Record Of Truba Talks With Bohdan And Smirnov 13:19
NACB Opens Case Based On Appeal Of 11 MPs Upon Alleged Appropriation Of Public Funds By Ex-President Poroshenko 18:08
more news
Zelenskyy Discusses Implementation Of Normandy Summit Agreements With Merkel
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok