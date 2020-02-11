The odious State Secretary of the Ministry of Infrastructure Galushchak is being searched – says Golobuckij

Law enforcement officers are conducting searches in the office of the Secretary of State of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine Andrii Galushchak.

Political analyst Oleksii Golobuckij wrote about this on his Facebook page.

"According to my sources from the Ministry of Infrastructure, the State Secretary of the Ministry of Infrastructure Galushchak is being searched. Galushchak worked for Kaskiv at the Ukrainian Railways, and they both were suspected of huge thefts. It is said that he got his position at the Ministry of Infrastructure with the help of Kononenko. Galushchak didn’t let him down; right after his appointment, in the interests of Kononenko, he did staff replacement at the Odessa Port Plant, appointing the person Kononenko had chosen. There are so many other suspicious cases that one can only guess why he is now visited by the law enforcement officers. We are waiting for further details," - said the blogger.

Andrii Galushchak was appointed as the Secretary of State of the MIU in January 2017. Prior to that, he had worked at the National Joint Stock Company Naftogaz of Ukraine, had been an adviser of the head of CJSC UkrGas-Energo, and worked as the director of the investment department of PJSC Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) under the leadership of Vladyslav Kaskiv.