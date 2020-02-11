Most Of Remittances From Labor Migrants Come From Poland, Russia In 3rd Place In 2019

Following the results of 2019, most of the remittances from labor migrants came from Poland, while Russia was in third place in terms of remittances.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from the NBU.

According to preliminary data, the volume of private remittances to Ukraine from abroad in 2019 amounted to USD 11.98 billion (along with official and unofficial channels).

This is by 7.8% more than a year earlier (in 2018, the volume of remittances amounted to USD 11.1 billion).

According to preliminary data, the largest volumes of remittances to Ukraine came from the following countries: Poland (USD 3.8 billion), Czech Republic (USD 1.1 billion), Russia (USD 1 billion), the United States of America (USD 0.98 billion) and the United Kingdom (USD 0.6 billion).

73.1% of funds through official channels last year came in dollars, 25.3% in euros, and the rest in other currencies.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Bank previously forecasted the volume of remittances from labor migrants at USD 11.5 billion in 2019.