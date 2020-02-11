16 Banks Will Undergo Stress-Testing In 2020 – NBU

The National Bank of Ukraine has defined the list of the banks to undergo stress-testing, which is an element of the annual assessment of their reliability, and also approved the technical task for its conduction in 2020.

The NBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The stress-testing will be conducted as at January 1, 2020.

In 2020, the following banks will undergo stress-testing: Oschadbank, Alfa Bank (Ukraine), Ukreximbank, First Ukrainian International Bank, Universal Bank, Pivdennyi bank, TAScombank, Megabank, A-bank, Sberbank, Bank Credit Dnepr, Vostok bank, MTB Bank, BIS Bank, Pravex-bank, and Forward bank.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2019, 76 out of 77 licensed financial institutions were undergoing the stress-testing.