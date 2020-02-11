subscribe to newsletter
11 February 2020, Tuesday, 12:22 37
Politics 2020-02-12T07:30:09+02:00
Zelenskyy Appoint Yermak As Presidential Office Head Instead Of Bohdan

Даша Зубкова
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Andrii Yermak as the head of the Presidential Office to replace Andrii Bohdan.

This follows from respective presidential decrees 46-48 dated February 11, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The document does not read the reasons for the Bohdan’s dismissal.

Yermak was dismissed as Zelenskyy’s assistant and appointed as the head of the Presidential Office.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Bohdan had appointed for the post at the Presidential Administration on May 21, 2019 and on June 25, 2019 he was transferred to the Presidential Office.

Presidential Office Explains Bohdan’s Dismissal By His Resignation Request And Thanks For Work
Zelenskyy Discusses Implementation Of Normandy Summit Agreements With Merkel
