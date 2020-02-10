Ukraine Not Planning To Appoint Ambassador To Russia – Foreign Ministry

Ukraine is not planning to appoint its ambassador to the Russian Federation any time soon.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The foreign ministry said Ukraine was agreeing the candidacies of ambassadors to 13 of 19 countries it did not have them in.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 10, the Russian Federation is not against the resumption of work of its ambassador to Ukraine and Ukrainian one to Russia.

The minister noted that even in current circumstances, Ukraine and Russia are very much connected in economy, transport and humanitarian affairs.

Lavrov confirmed Russia was interested in contacts with the Ukrainian authorities.

In December 2015, Ukraine dismissed its ambassador to Russia Volodymyr Yelchenko, and in July 2016, Russia dismissed its ambassador to Ukraine Mikhail Zurabov.