Lavrov Advocating Resumption Of Work Of Ukrainian And RF Ambassadors

The Russian Federation is not against the resumption of work of its ambassador to Ukraine and Ukrainian one to Russia.

Foreign Affairs Minister of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov said this in an interview for the Russian Newspaper, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The minister noted that even in current circumstances, Ukraine and Russia are very much connected in economy, transport and humanitarian affairs.

Lavrov confirmed Russia was interested in contacts with the Ukrainian authorities.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December 2015, Ukraine dismissed its ambassador to Russia Volodymyr Yelchenko, and in July 2016, Russia dismissed its ambassador to Ukraine Mikhail Zurabov.