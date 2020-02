NACB Opens Case Based On Appeal Of 11 MPs Upon Alleged Appropriation Of Public Funds By Ex-President Poroshenk

Based on an appeal of 11 members of the Ukrainian Parliament, the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) has opened a criminal case upon alleged appropriation of public funds by former president, Petro Poroshenko.

This follows from a reply of the NACB to respective request from the Ukrainian News Agency.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has opened a criminal case against Poroshenko upon suspicion of high treason.