2 Ukrainians From Cruise Ship Fall Ill With Chinese Coronavirus

Two citizens of Ukraine aboard the Diamond Princess liner fell ill with the 2019-nCoV Chinese Coronavirus.

The Center for Public Health of the Ministry of Healthcare has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On February 5, the National Coordinator for International Health Regulations in Japan informed the Center for Public Health of Ukraine that the Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Welfare of Japan has identified an outbreak of the new Coronavirus 2019-nCoV on a cruise ship that operates without calling at Ukrainian ports. The report said that on this cruise liner there are 25 citizens of Ukraine, all of them are crew members. From February 4, the Ministry put the ship in quarantine for 14 days and carried out laboratory tests for passengers and crew who were in contact with the confirmed case (439 people)," the statement reads.

As of February 10, the results of studies of all 439 samples were obtained, which revealed 135 people infected with the 2019-nCoV virus.

In particular, two citizens of Ukraine fell ill.

According to the statement, now the Ukrainians were removed from the ship and transported to Japanese hospitals of the capital region, where they will be kept in isolation under appropriate medical supervision for at least 14 days.

Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare is conducting a second round of sampling among passengers and crew members who have had close contact with newly diagnosed sick people and those who have characteristic symptoms.

