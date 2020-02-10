subscribe to newsletter
24.35 24.7
26.6 27.1
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • NBU Buys Record-Breaking Amount Of USD 362.5 Million On Interbank Foreign Currency Market On February 3-7
10 February 2020, Monday, 13:32 23
Economy 2020-02-10T22:45:05+02:00
Ukrainian news
NBU Buys Record-Breaking Amount Of USD 362.5 Million On Interbank Foreign Currency Market On February 3-7

NBU Buys Record-Breaking Amount Of USD 362.5 Million On Interbank Foreign Currency Market On February 3-7

Даша Зубкова
NBU, interbank foreign currency market, interbank market, currency

In the period of February 3-7, the National Bank of Ukraine sold USD 45 million on the interbank foreign currency market and acquired a record-breaking amount of USD 362.5 million.

The central bank has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The NBU sold USD 45 million using the Matching mechanism and acquired USD 100 million.

Other USD 262.5 million was acquired at the uniform rate.

Since the start of the year, the NBU has acquired USD 510.5 million at the uniform rate, and sold USD 223.5 million.

Using the Matching mechanism, since the start of 2020, the NBU has acquired USD 200 million and sold USD 71.54 million.

A total of USD 710.5 million has been acquired and USD 295 million has been sold since the start of the year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, the NBU acquired USD 3,173.78 million and sold USD 1,801.82 million on the interbank foreign currency market.

In 2019, the NBU acquired USD 8,462.6 million and sold USD 529.23 million on the interbank foreign currency market.

Больше новостей о: NBU interbank foreign currency market interbank market currency

Ukraine Has To Pay IMF USD 135 Million On Tuesday
NBU's Net Currency Purchase In Interbank USD 200 M...
NBU First Ever Since November 2018 Buys USD 230 Mi...
NBU's Council Declares Actions Of NBU's Board In I...
2 Ukrainians From Cruise Ship Fall Ill With Chinese Coronavirus
Ukraine Not Planning To Appoint Ambassador To Russia – Foreign Ministry
News
Ukraine Not Planning To Appoint Ambassador To Russia – Foreign Ministry 18:21
Lavrov Advocating Resumption Of Work Of Ukrainian And RF Ambassadors 18:13
Ukraine Has 30 Coronavirus Test Kits 18:10
NACB Opens Case Based On Appeal Of 11 MPs Upon Alleged Appropriation Of Public Funds By Ex-President Poroshenko 18:08
2 Ukrainians From Cruise Ship Fall Ill With Chinese Coronavirus 18:04
more news
IMF's First Deputy Director Lipton Decides To Resign 13:25
NACB Launches Investigation Into Audio Record Of Truba Talks With Bohdan And Smirnov 13:19
Honcharuk Hoping To Reach Compromise With Naftogaz’s Supervisory Board As For Bonuses To Company’s Top Management Over Victory At SCC 13:22
Ukraine Cuts USF Gas Reserves By 23.5% To 16.7 Billion Cubic Meters Since November 2 13:28
NBU Buys Record-Breaking Amount Of USD 362.5 Million On Interbank Foreign Currency Market On February 3-7 13:32
more news
IMF's First Deputy Director Lipton Decides To Resign 13:25
NBU Buys Record-Breaking Amount Of USD 362.5 Million On Interbank Foreign Currency Market On February 3-7 13:32
NACB Launches Investigation Into Audio Record Of Truba Talks With Bohdan And Smirnov 13:19
Honcharuk Hoping To Reach Compromise With Naftogaz’s Supervisory Board As For Bonuses To Company’s Top Management Over Victory At SCC 13:22
Ukraine Cuts USF Gas Reserves By 23.5% To 16.7 Billion Cubic Meters Since November 2 13:28
more news
NACB Opens Case Based On Appeal Of 11 MPs Upon Alleged Appropriation Of Public Funds By Ex-President Poroshenko
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok