NBU Buys Record-Breaking Amount Of USD 362.5 Million On Interbank Foreign Currency Market On February 3-7

In the period of February 3-7, the National Bank of Ukraine sold USD 45 million on the interbank foreign currency market and acquired a record-breaking amount of USD 362.5 million.

The central bank has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The NBU sold USD 45 million using the Matching mechanism and acquired USD 100 million.

Other USD 262.5 million was acquired at the uniform rate.

Since the start of the year, the NBU has acquired USD 510.5 million at the uniform rate, and sold USD 223.5 million.

Using the Matching mechanism, since the start of 2020, the NBU has acquired USD 200 million and sold USD 71.54 million.

A total of USD 710.5 million has been acquired and USD 295 million has been sold since the start of the year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, the NBU acquired USD 3,173.78 million and sold USD 1,801.82 million on the interbank foreign currency market.

In 2019, the NBU acquired USD 8,462.6 million and sold USD 529.23 million on the interbank foreign currency market.