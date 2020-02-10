NACB Launches Investigation Into Audio Record Of Truba Talks With Bohdan And Smirnov

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) has opened a criminal case as for violations of former director of the State Bureau of Investigation, Roman Truba, over the audio records of his alleged talks with Head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Bohdan, and Deputy Head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Smirnov.

The NACB has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The case is being investigated under Article 369-2 (improper influence) of the Penal Code of Ukraine.

Earlier, Ihor Holovan, a lawyer of former president, Petro Poroshenko, addressed a court to oblige the NACB to open a case against Truba over his talks.

On December 13, the court obliged the NACB to open the case.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poroshenko passed to the NACB a memory stick with audio records of talks with alleged participation of former director of the State Bureau of Investigation, Roman Truba, on it.