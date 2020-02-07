Ex-First Deputy Justice Minister Bernatska Posts UAH 7 Million Bail

Former First Deputy Minister of Justice Nataliya Bernatska (Sevostianova) has posted a bail of UAH 7 million.

Her lawyer Yevhen Solodko has reported this to Ukrainian News Agency.

According to him, Bernatska has also handed in a passport for traveling abroad.

He did not provide other details.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau served former presidential representative in Crimea and former authorized government representative on the European Court of Human Rights Borys Babin, former First Deputy Minister of Justice Natalia Bernatska, the beneficial owner of a private company, and three people close to former parliamentarian Heorhii Lohvynskyi (People’s Front faction) with notifications of suspicion of embezzling UAH 54 million.