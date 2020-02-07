subscribe to newsletter
24.45 24.8
26.78 27.28
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Ex-First Deputy Justice Minister Bernatska Posts UAH 7 Million Bail
07 February 2020, Friday, 17:45 8
Politics 2020-02-07T21:30:04+02:00
Ukrainian news
Ex-First Deputy Justice Minister Bernatska Posts UAH 7 Million Bail

Ex-First Deputy Justice Minister Bernatska Posts UAH 7 Million Bail

Даша Зубкова
Nataliya Bernatska, Sevostianova, bail, embezzlement, NACB

Former First Deputy Minister of Justice Nataliya Bernatska (Sevostianova) has posted a bail of UAH 7 million.

Her lawyer Yevhen Solodko has reported this to Ukrainian News Agency.

According to him, Bernatska has also handed in a passport for traveling abroad.

He did not provide other details.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau served former presidential representative in Crimea and former authorized government representative on the European Court of Human Rights Borys Babin, former First Deputy Minister of Justice Natalia Bernatska, the beneficial owner of a private company, and three people close to former parliamentarian Heorhii Lohvynskyi (People’s Front faction) with notifications of suspicion of embezzling UAH 54 million.

Больше новостей о: Nataliya Bernatska Sevostianova bail embezzlement NACB

SBI Serves Ex-Border Guards Who Deported Saakashvili To Poland In 2018 With Suspicion Of Abuse Of Power
Shokin Believes He Becomes Victim Of Relations Between Poroshenko And U.S. Leadership
News
Ex-First Deputy Justice Minister Bernatska Posts UAH 7 Million Bail 17:45
USA Refuses To Issue Visa To Shokin 17:42
Shokin Believes He Becomes Victim Of Relations Between Poroshenko And U.S. Leadership 17:38
Defense Ministry To Build Military Bases According To NATO Standards In Mariupol Of Donetsk Region And Severodonetsk Of Luhansk Region 17:34
SBI Serves Ex-Border Guards Who Deported Saakashvili To Poland In 2018 With Suspicion Of Abuse Of Power 17:31
more news
First Coronavirus Tests Arrive In Ukraine – Health Ministry 18:14
Sytnik turning into main problem for relations between Ukrainian Govt and Trump – media 12:18
Coking Coal Imports From Russia Down By 24.2% To 5 Million Tons In 2019 18:33
Shokin Considering Filing Lawsuit Against Biden For Insulting 13:43
Digital Transformation Ministry Presents Diya Mobile App 17:59
more news
Nika-Tera Sea Specialized Port Ups Cargo Handling By 20% To 630,000 Tons In January 13:01
Shokin Considering Filing Lawsuit Against Biden For Insulting 13:43
Shokin’s Blood Mercury Levels Were Fatal - Treating Physician Korpan 13:46
Cigarette Manufacturers Considering Possibility Of Reducing Investment Programs In Ukraine Due To Introduction Of Trade Margin - Ukrtiutiun 18:27
Shokin Hopes For His Reinstatement By Court As Prosecutor General 13:52
more news
Defense Ministry To Build Military Bases According To NATO Standards In Mariupol Of Donetsk Region And Severodonetsk Of Luhansk Region
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok