07 February 2020, Friday, 17:42 25
Politics 2020-02-07T21:45:03+02:00
Ukrainian news
USA Refuses To Issue Visa To Shokin

Даша Зубкова
former prosecutor general, Viktor Shokin, USA, visa, US Embassy, Joe Biden, Marie Yovanovitch

The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine refused to extend the visa to former prosecutor general Viktor Shokin.

He said this in an interview with the Ukrainian News Agency.

"I was not given a visa to the United States... Yovanovitch (ex-U.S. ambassador to Ukraine) did not give," Shokin said.

The ex-prosecutor general said that in January 2019 he asked the embassy to issue a visa, since his previous visa had expired.

"All the documents were: there was a call from my daughter, it was indicated that I would live at her place there. I was in the U.S. three times. There were no questions from the U.S. Everything is fine. When I arrived at the U.S. Embassy and filed my documents, I was asked to wait half an hour, and then they invited me to the window. I was unexpectedly asked about the surgery I once did in the USA," Shokin said.

The ex-official added that he realized that he would not be given a visa to the United States, since former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden allegedly included him as a corrupt official in the black list of the U.S. Department of State.

“Six months or more have passed, and I get an envelope in which my passport and a document in which there was already no requirement to provide a certificate of payment for my surgery and simply indicated that everything was allegedly undergoing administrative verification. Moreover, the embassy issued me a document with the date stamp not January 9, 2019, when I was at the embassy, ​​but December 9, 2019. Why was this done? I think it was done intentionally to be used in refuse to grant me a visa to the United States," the ex-prosecutor general noted.

He is sure that the refusal to issue him a visa is an exclusively political decision.

"Of course (a political decision). Because Yovanovitch said in her testimony that they refused me because of my corruption. However, as you can see, there was no word on corruption in any documents. There was nothing anywhere. If I were a corrupt official, they would say that I did this and that," Shokin said.

He emphasized that he did not apply to the administration of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, to resolve the issue of visa.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Pecherskyi District Court ordered the State Bureau of Investigation to open criminal proceedings on the intervention of former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden in the work of ex-prosecutor general Shokin.

