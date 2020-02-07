subscribe to newsletter
24.45 24.8
26.78 27.28
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Shokin Believes He Becomes Victim Of Relations Between Poroshenko And U.S. Leadership
07 February 2020, Friday, 17:38 24
Politics 2020-02-07T21:45:03+02:00
Ukrainian news
Shokin Believes He Becomes Victim Of Relations Between Poroshenko And U.S. Leadership

Shokin Believes He Becomes Victim Of Relations Between Poroshenko And U.S. Leadership

Даша Зубкова
former prosecutor general, Viktor Shokin, former President, Petro Poroshenko, USA, Joe Biden

Former prosecutor general Viktor Shokin believes he has become a bargaining chip in relations between former President Petro Poroshenko and the U.S. leadership.

He said this in an interview with the Ukrainian News Agency.

“Of course (it was so). When Poroshenko told me that I had to leave, he said that money is in need and that Biden would not give it while I was at work,” Shokin said.

However, he is mad at Poroshenko because of his dismissal.

“You know, he acted in this situation somehow wisely for the state if this money really went to the country. But I don’t know where this money went,” Shokin added.

The ex-prosecutor general emphasized that if he had been in Poroshenko’s place, he would have acted completely differently.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Supreme Court denied Shokin in reinstatement as the prosecutor general.

Shokin asks the European Court of Human Rights to declare illegal his dismissal from the post of prosecutor general.

He also believes that he was dismissed due to former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden.

Больше новостей о: former prosecutor general Viktor Shokin former President Petro Poroshenko USA Joe Biden

USA Refuses To Issue Visa To Shokin
Shokin Hopes For His Reinstatement By Court As Pro...
Poroshenko Passes To NACB Memory Stick With Audio ...
Poroshenko's Defense File 14 Lawsuits To Supreme C...
SBI Serves Ex-Border Guards Who Deported Saakashvili To Poland In 2018 With Suspicion Of Abuse Of Power
Shokin Believes He Becomes Victim Of Relations Between Poroshenko And U.S. Leadership
News
Ex-First Deputy Justice Minister Bernatska Posts UAH 7 Million Bail 17:45
USA Refuses To Issue Visa To Shokin 17:42
Shokin Believes He Becomes Victim Of Relations Between Poroshenko And U.S. Leadership 17:38
Defense Ministry To Build Military Bases According To NATO Standards In Mariupol Of Donetsk Region And Severodonetsk Of Luhansk Region 17:34
SBI Serves Ex-Border Guards Who Deported Saakashvili To Poland In 2018 With Suspicion Of Abuse Of Power 17:31
more news
First Coronavirus Tests Arrive In Ukraine – Health Ministry 18:14
Sytnik turning into main problem for relations between Ukrainian Govt and Trump – media 12:18
Coking Coal Imports From Russia Down By 24.2% To 5 Million Tons In 2019 18:33
Shokin Considering Filing Lawsuit Against Biden For Insulting 13:43
Digital Transformation Ministry Presents Diya Mobile App 17:59
more news
Nika-Tera Sea Specialized Port Ups Cargo Handling By 20% To 630,000 Tons In January 13:01
Shokin Considering Filing Lawsuit Against Biden For Insulting 13:43
Shokin’s Blood Mercury Levels Were Fatal - Treating Physician Korpan 13:46
Cigarette Manufacturers Considering Possibility Of Reducing Investment Programs In Ukraine Due To Introduction Of Trade Margin - Ukrtiutiun 18:27
Shokin Hopes For His Reinstatement By Court As Prosecutor General 13:52
more news
Defense Ministry To Build Military Bases According To NATO Standards In Mariupol Of Donetsk Region And Severodonetsk Of Luhansk Region
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok