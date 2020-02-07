Shokin Believes He Becomes Victim Of Relations Between Poroshenko And U.S. Leadership

Former prosecutor general Viktor Shokin believes he has become a bargaining chip in relations between former President Petro Poroshenko and the U.S. leadership.

He said this in an interview with the Ukrainian News Agency.

“Of course (it was so). When Poroshenko told me that I had to leave, he said that money is in need and that Biden would not give it while I was at work,” Shokin said.

However, he is mad at Poroshenko because of his dismissal.

“You know, he acted in this situation somehow wisely for the state if this money really went to the country. But I don’t know where this money went,” Shokin added.

The ex-prosecutor general emphasized that if he had been in Poroshenko’s place, he would have acted completely differently.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Supreme Court denied Shokin in reinstatement as the prosecutor general.

Shokin asks the European Court of Human Rights to declare illegal his dismissal from the post of prosecutor general.

He also believes that he was dismissed due to former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden.