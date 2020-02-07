subscribe to newsletter
  SBI Serves Ex-Border Guards Who Deported Saakashvili To Poland In 2018 With Suspicion Of Abuse Of Power
07 February 2020, Friday, 17:31
SBI Serves Ex-Border Guards Who Deported Saakashvili To Poland In 2018 With Suspicion Of Abuse Of Power

Даша Зубкова
The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has served former heads of the State Border Guard Service’s units that organized the deportation of former president of Georgia and leader of the New Forces Movement party Mikheil Saakashvili from Ukraine to Poland in February 2018 with notification of suspicion of abuse of power.

The press service of the State Bureau of Investigation announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Investigators from the central office of the State Bureau of Investigation have conducted searches in Odesa region and Kyiv and served former heads of units of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine with notification of suspicion of abuse of power or office," the statement said.

According to the statement, the notifications of suspicion were served under Section 2 of Article 365 of the Criminal Code (abuse of authority by persons providing public services).

According to the statement, investigators have established that the former head of the department of operations at the State Border Guard Service and one of the departments of the State Border Guard Service organized the unlawful detention of Saakashvili and his expulsion to Poland.

The suspects face three to eight years in prison and a ban from holding certain positions or engaging in certain activities for up to three years if found guilty.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Supreme Court ruled in in November 2019 that the State Border Guard Service and the Ministry of Interior Affairs acted legally by deporting Saakashvili to Poland in February 2018.

