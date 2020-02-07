subscribe to newsletter
24.45 24.8
26.78 27.28
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Suspect In Sheremet Murder Antonenko Refuses To Cooperate With Investigation Since Evidence Used Against Him
07 February 2020, Friday, 13:55 8
Politics 2020-02-07T16:15:03+02:00
Ukrainian news
Suspect In Sheremet Murder Antonenko Refuses To Cooperate With Investigation Since Evidence Used Against Him

Suspect In Sheremet Murder Antonenko Refuses To Cooperate With Investigation Since Evidence Used Against Him

Даша Зубкова
Andrii Antonenko, Pavel Sheremet, Sheremet murder, investigation, evidence, testimony

The suspect in the murder of journalist Pavel Sheremet, Andrii Antonenko, refused to cooperate with the investigation, since the evidence is used against him.

His lawyer Dmytro Kruhovyi announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The lawyer stated that investigators and judges show Antonenko’s testimony as a police achievement.

The suspect also believes that the investigation uses his testimony against him.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv extended the arrest of one of the suspects in the murder of journalist Pavel Sheremet, Andrii Antonenko, without the right to make a bail by April 4.

Больше новостей о: Andrii Antonenko Pavel Sheremet Sheremet murder investigation evidence testimony

Appeal Court Upholds Arrest Of Antonenko Suspected...
Suspect In Sheremet Murder Duhar Interrogated Usin...
Court Replaces Sheremet Murder Suspect Duhar’s Rou...
Greek Law Enforcers Investigating Alleged Poisonin...
Shokin Considering Filing Lawsuit Against Biden For Insulting
Shokin Hopes For His Reinstatement By Court As Prosecutor General
News
Suspect In Sheremet Murder Antonenko Refuses To Cooperate With Investigation Since Evidence Used Against Him 13:55
Shokin Hopes For His Reinstatement By Court As Prosecutor General 13:52
Suspect In Sheremet Murder Duhar Interrogated Using Polygraph 13:50
Shokin’s Blood Mercury Levels Were Fatal - Treating Physician Korpan 13:46
Shokin Considering Filing Lawsuit Against Biden For Insulting 13:43
more news
First Coronavirus Tests Arrive In Ukraine – Health Ministry 18:14
Several thousand farmers at rally call on president to dismiss NABU chief Sytnyk, protect their jobs 15:31
Digital Transformation Ministry Presents Diya Mobile App 17:59
Truba Asks Court To Reinstate Him As SBI Director 18:26
Cigarette Manufacturers Considering Possibility Of Reducing Investment Programs In Ukraine Due To Introduction Of Trade Margin - Ukrtiutiun 18:27
more news
Cigarette Manufacturers Considering Possibility Of Reducing Investment Programs In Ukraine Due To Introduction Of Trade Margin - Ukrtiutiun 18:27
Shokin’s Blood Mercury Levels Were Fatal - Treating Physician Korpan 13:46
Shokin Hopes For His Reinstatement By Court As Prosecutor General 13:52
Digital Transformation Ministry Presents Diya Mobile App 17:59
Shokin Considering Filing Lawsuit Against Biden For Insulting 13:43
more news
Shokin’s Blood Mercury Levels Were Fatal - Treating Physician Korpan
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok