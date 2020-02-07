Suspect In Sheremet Murder Antonenko Refuses To Cooperate With Investigation Since Evidence Used Against Him

The suspect in the murder of journalist Pavel Sheremet, Andrii Antonenko, refused to cooperate with the investigation, since the evidence is used against him.

His lawyer Dmytro Kruhovyi announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The lawyer stated that investigators and judges show Antonenko’s testimony as a police achievement.

The suspect also believes that the investigation uses his testimony against him.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv extended the arrest of one of the suspects in the murder of journalist Pavel Sheremet, Andrii Antonenko, without the right to make a bail by April 4.