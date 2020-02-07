Shokin Hopes For His Reinstatement By Court As Prosecutor General

Former prosecutor general Viktor Shokin hopes the court will reinstate him as Prosecutor General.

He said this in an interview with the Ukrainian News Agency.

“If the European Court makes such a decision and when it takes it, then I think I should do it. By law, Ukraine must comply with all decisions of the ECHR,” he said.

However, he was unable to assess his chances of reinstating.

“I don’t know. I’m waiting for the court. Those courts that were in Ukraine are jokes mixed with tears. There is only one caveat – allegedly the statute of limitations has been missed, but this is complete nonsense. They (court decisions) were 100% designed, I even know by whom. Everything is one to one. But the court must sort it out, having examined my application in essence, precisely in essence. If I am right, then please reinstate me. After all, the law should be the same for everyone," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October 2019, the Cassation Administrative Chamber of the Supreme Court refused Shokin to reinstate him as Prosecutor General.

Shokin also appealed to the European Court of Human Rights with a lawsuit declaring it illegal to dismiss him from the post of Prosecutor General.