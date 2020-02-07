subscribe to newsletter
Shokin Considering Filing Lawsuit Against Biden For Insulting

Даша Зубкова
former prosecutor general, Viktor Shokin, Lawsuit, USA, court, Joe Biden

Former prosecutor general Viktor Shokin is considering filing a lawsuit to the U.S. court against former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden because of insults.

He said this in an interview with the Ukrainian News Agency.

"I didn’t file (lawsuit). Biden made (his statement) this in the USA. And to sue in the USA, you need to have a lot of money. My daughter was planning, but I said - let's wait a bit, and we'll see... There are thoughts, and now there are such thoughts, but let's see how it will be," the ex-prosecutor general said.

Shokin is confident that a full investigation must be carried out regarding the actions of Biden, as well as his son Hunter in the Burisma company.

“It is necessary to conduct a full investigation. I have talked a lot and will say it now. We have the presumption of innocence. For this, it is necessary to have the prerequisites. For this, it is necessary to have a court decision, and for this it is necessary to carry out a full investigation. They did not allow me to do this,” ex-prosecutor general summed up.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January 2018, Biden said at the press conference in the United States that he demanded that the then President Petro Poroshenko dismiss prosecutor general Viktor Shokin, while in the course of a story about those events, he called Shokin a son of a bitch.

Больше новостей о: former prosecutor general Viktor Shokin Lawsuit USA court Joe Biden

Shokin’s Blood Mercury Levels Were Fatal - Treating Physician Korpan
