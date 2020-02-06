Coking Coal Imports From Russia Down By 24.2% To 5 Million Tons In 2019

In 2019, imports of coking coal (ordinary and concentrate) from Russia decreased by 24.2% or 1.6 million tons year over year to 5.015 million tons.

The Ukrkoks association has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In 2019, imports of coking coal (concentrate) from Kazakhstan increased by 88.5% or 352,000 tons to 749,800 tons, from the United States and other countries - decreased by 6.2% or 300,000 tons to 4.57 million tons, from the Czech Republic - increased 9 times to 93,500 tons.

In 2019, the supply of coal to coke plants decreased by 4.5% or 654,000 tons year over year to 13.925 million tons.

At the same time, the supply of Ukrainian coal increased by 30.2% or 812,000 tons to 3.497 million tons, of imported coal - decreased by 12.3% or 1.467 million tons to 10.428 million tons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2019, the production of gross coke (6% humidity) decreased by 7.1% or 767,000 tons year over year to 10,059,000 tons.