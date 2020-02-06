subscribe to newsletter
24.55 24.9
26.93 27.43
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • Coking Coal Imports From Russia Down By 24.2% To 5 Million Tons In 2019
06 February 2020, Thursday, 18:33 7
Economy 2020-02-06T18:35:02+02:00
Ukrainian news
Coking Coal Imports From Russia Down By 24.2% To 5 Million Tons In 2019

Coking Coal Imports From Russia Down By 24.2% To 5 Million Tons In 2019

Даша Зубкова
import, coking coal, Coal, Russia

In 2019, imports of coking coal (ordinary and concentrate) from Russia decreased by 24.2% or 1.6 million tons year over year to 5.015 million tons.

The Ukrkoks association has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In 2019, imports of coking coal (concentrate) from Kazakhstan increased by 88.5% or 352,000 tons to 749,800 tons, from the United States and other countries - decreased by 6.2% or 300,000 tons to 4.57 million tons, from the Czech Republic - increased 9 times to 93,500 tons.

In 2019, the supply of coal to coke plants decreased by 4.5% or 654,000 tons year over year to 13.925 million tons.

At the same time, the supply of Ukrainian coal increased by 30.2% or 812,000 tons to 3.497 million tons, of imported coal - decreased by 12.3% or 1.467 million tons to 10.428 million tons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2019, the production of gross coke (6% humidity) decreased by 7.1% or 767,000 tons year over year to 10,059,000 tons.

Больше новостей о: import coking coal Coal Russia

Digital Transformation Ministry Presents Diya Mobile App
Zelenskyy Appoints Businessman Kozytskyi Lviv Governor
News
Ukrposhta Introduces Cash Withdrawal Service Through POS-Terminals 18:36
Coking Coal Imports From Russia Down By 24.2% To 5 Million Tons In 2019 18:33
SBU Insisting On Legality Of Searches In 1+1 TV Channel’s Office 18:30
Riaboshapka: OPG Has Certain Insights Regarding MPs 18:27
Energy Commission Ups Water Tariffs For Kyivvodokanal By 13.6% To UAH 11.2 Per Cubic Meter 18:21
more news
Several thousand farmers at rally call on president to dismiss NABU chief Sytnyk, protect their jobs 15:31
First Coronavirus Tests Arrive In Ukraine – Health Ministry 18:14
Cabinet Recommends Naftogaz’s Supervisory Board Abstain From Payment Of Bonuses To Company’s Management After Victory At SCC 12:54
Zelenskyy Approves Intention Of Cabinet To Attach Ministers’ Salary To Average Wage In Ukraine 12:46
Truba Asks Court To Reinstate Him As SBI Director 18:26
more news
SBI Starts Investigating Alleged Abuse Of Official Position By Sytnik 12:40
Nika-Tera Sea Specialized Port Ups Cargo Handling By 20% To 630,000 Tons In January 13:01
Cigarette Manufacturers Considering Possibility Of Reducing Investment Programs In Ukraine Due To Introduction Of Trade Margin - Ukrtiutiun 18:27
Zelenskyy Approves Intention Of Cabinet To Attach Ministers’ Salary To Average Wage In Ukraine 12:46
Finance Ministry Places Hryvnia-Denominated Government Bonds For UAH 2.3 Billion 12:49
more news
Energy Commission Ups Water Tariffs For Kyivvodokanal By 13.6% To UAH 11.2 Per Cubic Meter
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok