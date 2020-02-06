SBU Insisting On Legality Of Searches In 1+1 TV Channel’s Office

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) insists on the legality of the searches in the office of the 1+1 television channel.

The SBU’s press service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"SBU officers acted exclusively within the framework of the current legislation on the basis of the decision of the investigating judge," reads the statement.

The report also said that the investigating judge also recognized the need to search the homes of some workers of the TV channel.

It is noted that there were no global searches on the TV channel, and law enforcement officers searched only the work places of individual journalists.

Currently, the SBU is establishing the involvement of individual journalists in the case of wiretapping of Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk.

Law enforcement officers also seized the computers of several journalists for inspection.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, investigative actions in the case of wiretapping of Prime Minister Honcharuk were also carried out at ministers, representatives of the authorities and the State Security Department.

On Wednesday evening, the SBU conducted searches in the editorial office of the Hroshі TV program at the office of the 1+1 Media holding.