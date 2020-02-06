subscribe to newsletter
24.55 24.9
26.93 27.43
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • SBU Insisting On Legality Of Searches In 1+1 TV Channel’s Office
06 February 2020, Thursday, 18:30 4
Politics 2020-02-06T18:32:18+02:00
Ukrainian news
SBU Insisting On Legality Of Searches In 1+1 TV Channel’s Office

SBU Insisting On Legality Of Searches In 1+1 TV Channel’s Office

Даша Зубкова
sbu, searches, 1+1 TV Channel, 1+1, TV

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) insists on the legality of the searches in the office of the 1+1 television channel.

The SBU’s press service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"SBU officers acted exclusively within the framework of the current legislation on the basis of the decision of the investigating judge," reads the statement.

The report also said that the investigating judge also recognized the need to search the homes of some workers of the TV channel.

It is noted that there were no global searches on the TV channel, and law enforcement officers searched only the work places of individual journalists.

Currently, the SBU is establishing the involvement of individual journalists in the case of wiretapping of Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk.

Law enforcement officers also seized the computers of several journalists for inspection.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, investigative actions in the case of wiretapping of Prime Minister Honcharuk were also carried out at ministers, representatives of the authorities and the State Security Department.

On Wednesday evening, the SBU conducted searches in the editorial office of the Hroshі TV program at the office of the 1+1 Media holding.

Больше новостей о: sbu searches 1+1 TV Channel 1+1 TV

Digital Transformation Ministry Presents Diya Mobile App
Zelenskyy Appoints Businessman Kozytskyi Lviv Governor
News
Ukrposhta Introduces Cash Withdrawal Service Through POS-Terminals 18:36
Coking Coal Imports From Russia Down By 24.2% To 5 Million Tons In 2019 18:33
SBU Insisting On Legality Of Searches In 1+1 TV Channel’s Office 18:30
Riaboshapka: OPG Has Certain Insights Regarding MPs 18:27
Energy Commission Ups Water Tariffs For Kyivvodokanal By 13.6% To UAH 11.2 Per Cubic Meter 18:21
more news
Several thousand farmers at rally call on president to dismiss NABU chief Sytnyk, protect their jobs 15:31
First Coronavirus Tests Arrive In Ukraine – Health Ministry 18:14
Cabinet Recommends Naftogaz’s Supervisory Board Abstain From Payment Of Bonuses To Company’s Management After Victory At SCC 12:54
Zelenskyy Approves Intention Of Cabinet To Attach Ministers’ Salary To Average Wage In Ukraine 12:46
Truba Asks Court To Reinstate Him As SBI Director 18:26
more news
SBI Starts Investigating Alleged Abuse Of Official Position By Sytnik 12:40
Nika-Tera Sea Specialized Port Ups Cargo Handling By 20% To 630,000 Tons In January 13:01
Cigarette Manufacturers Considering Possibility Of Reducing Investment Programs In Ukraine Due To Introduction Of Trade Margin - Ukrtiutiun 18:27
Zelenskyy Approves Intention Of Cabinet To Attach Ministers’ Salary To Average Wage In Ukraine 12:46
Finance Ministry Places Hryvnia-Denominated Government Bonds For UAH 2.3 Billion 12:49
more news
Energy Commission Ups Water Tariffs For Kyivvodokanal By 13.6% To UAH 11.2 Per Cubic Meter
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok