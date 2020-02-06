subscribe to newsletter
Riaboshapka: OPG Has Certain Insights Regarding MPs

The Office the Prosecutor General (OPG) has certain insights regarding the current Members of the Verkhovna Rada.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka announced this to reporters, answering the question about the presence of insights in relation to current MPs in criminal cases, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Prosecutor General refused to disclose details of the MPs regarding which the insights are.

Riaboshapka emphasized that he would not announce notices of suspicion to the MPs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka opened a case upon infliction of bodily harm by member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Opposition Platform - For Life party, Ilia Kiva, to a visitor of a restaurant in downtown Kyiv.

