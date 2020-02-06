subscribe to newsletter
06 February 2020, Thursday, 18:03
Zelenskyy Appoints Businessman Kozytskyi Lviv Governor

Даша Зубкова
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed businessman Maksym Kozytskyi as the chairman of the Lviv Regional State Administration.

Zelenskyy said this during a visit to the Mezhyrichanska mine (Chervonohrad) in Lviv region, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The President handed him a decree of appointment.

Kozytskyi, 38, previously was the director of the Eco-Optima company, which is engaged in the installation of wind and solar power plants.

His father, Zynovii ​​ Kozytskyi, is a well-known Ukrainian businessman, owner of the Horizons drilling company group.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December Zelenskyy dismissed Lviv Governor Markiyan Malskyi.

