Zelenskyy Appoints Businessman Kozytskyi Lviv Governor

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed businessman Maksym Kozytskyi as the chairman of the Lviv Regional State Administration.

Zelenskyy said this during a visit to the Mezhyrichanska mine (Chervonohrad) in Lviv region, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The President handed him a decree of appointment.

Kozytskyi, 38, previously was the director of the Eco-Optima company, which is engaged in the installation of wind and solar power plants.

His father, Zynovii ​​ Kozytskyi, is a well-known Ukrainian businessman, owner of the Horizons drilling company group.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December Zelenskyy dismissed Lviv Governor Markiyan Malskyi.