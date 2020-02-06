Digital Transformation Ministry Presents Diya Mobile App

The Ministry of Digital Transformation presented the mobile application and the national online platform Diya.

The presentation of the corresponding application was opened by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine is the 4th country in Europe, in which there is something similar.

Zelenskyy also thanked Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, who led this project, but is absent due to illness, for the work done.

The President said the government’s ambitious goal is voting with the use of smartphone.

"Our goal is to make it possible for a person to fulfill all relations with the state using an ordinary smartphone and using the Internet. Including voting, and this is our dream... This is a challenge. Ambitious, but achievable," he said.

He also noted that since the beginning of 2020, the eMaliatko service has been launched in pilot mode, which is currently available in Kharkiv, Vinnytsia, Kryvyi Rih and Lutsk, and it is also expected to launch the program in dozens of big cities of Ukraine.

Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk, who was also present at the presentation, noted that the goal of the government for the next 3 years is to digitize all public services.

According to him, already 50 such services will be digitized this year.

A driver’s license and a registration certificate are already available in the application.

In the near future, the appearance of car insurance, student ID, passport of a citizen of Ukraine and a foreign passport is also expected.

Fedorov wrote on his page on Facebook that today is a historic day for Ukraine, since Ukraine is the 10th country in the world that launched electronic driver’s license and a registration certificate.

Fedorov also warned that on the first day there will be difficulties, since many will begin to install the application, banks and the register of the Ministry of Internal may temporarily not work.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the presentation of the Diya mobile application and the Diya national online platform was postponed due to Fedorov’s illness.