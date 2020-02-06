subscribe to newsletter
06 February 2020, Thursday, 13:01
Economy 2020-02-06T14:00:02+02:00
Ukrainian news
Nika-Tera Sea Specialized Port Ups Cargo Handling By 20% To 630,000 Tons In January

Даша Зубкова
In January 2020, the Mykolaiv-based Nika-Tera sea special port, part of the port business of Group DF, boosted cargo handling by 20% year over year to 630,000 tons.

Press service of the Group DF has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The port mainly handled crops, grain legumes, and oil-bearing crops.

On the whole it handled 458,200 tons or 72.6% of the overall amount of handled crops.

In January, a total of 26 vessels were handled.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2019, the Mykolaiv-based Nika-Tera sea special port, part of the port business of Group DF, boosted cargo handling by 48% or 2.8 million tons year over year to 8.637 million tons.

The port handled over 5.9 million tons of grain, grain legumes and oil-bearing crops (69% of the overall turnover); 1.7 million tons of bulk cargoes (19.7%); 772,500 tons of meal; and 204,700 tons of liquid bulk cargoes (2.4%).

In 2019, Nika-Tera sea specialized port implemented two investment projects aimed at increase in liquid bulk cargoes handling.

In the first ten months of 2019, Mykolaiv-based Nika-Tera sea terminal, part of the port business of Group DF, handled more than 7 million tons of cargoes.

According to the report, in the structure of cargo turnover, cereals, legumes and oilseeds amounted to 74.7% (5.51 million tons), bulk cargoes - 17.7% (1.24 million tons), liquid cargoes (sunflower oil) - 2% (0.14 million tons), the rest - 1.6% (0.11 million tons).

In total, over the 10 months of 2019, 248 vessels were handled, including 41 in October.

In October 2019, more than 920,000 tons of cargo were handled.

ok