Sales Of Passenger EVs Up 1/3 To 587 – Ukravtoprom

In January 2020, the sales of passenger electric cars rose by one thirds year over year to 587 EVs.

The Ukravtoprom automobile producers association has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, a total of 58 Tesla Model S cars, 41 Tesla Model 3 and 34 Tesla Model X were sold in January.

Besides, Ukrainians bought a total of 32 Chevrolet Bolts.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2019, sales of EVs in Ukraine rose by one thirds to 7,012.