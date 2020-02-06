subscribe to newsletter
06 February 2020, Thursday, 12:56
Economy Ministry Expecting Signing Of Agreement On Free Trade Area With Britain In 2021 After Its Exit From EU

Даша Зубкова
The Economy, Trade and Agriculture Ministry is expecting Ukraine to sign a free trade area agreement with the United Kingdom in 2021 after it will have exited the European Union.

The State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, other agreement on exit of the United Kingdom from the EU envisions a transition period that will last until December 31, 2020.

Britain will remain a participant in the Customs Union of the EU.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 1, Britain officially exited the EU.

