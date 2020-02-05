subscribe to newsletter
  Truba Asks Court To Reinstate Him As SBI Director
Truba Asks Court To Reinstate Him As SBI Director

The former director of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), Roman Truba, has filed a lawsuit with the District Administrative Court of Kyiv requesting to reinstate him.

The press service of the court has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Roman Truba's lawsuit has been filed with the Kyiv District Administrative Court, where he disputes his dismissal from the post of the director of the State Bureau of Investigation," reads the statement.

The plaintiff, in particular, asks the court to declare illegal and cancel the order of the SBI On the Termination of the Powers of the Director of the State Bureau of Investigation, dated December 28, 2019, and also asks the court to reinstate him in this position.

At the moment, the court is deciding whether to open proceedings on Truba’s lawsuit.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Supreme Court refused to consider the claim of Truba to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his reinstatement.

Zelenskyy dismissed Truba as the director of the SBI and appointed Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction Iryna Venediktova as the provisional director of the SBI.

