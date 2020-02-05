subscribe to newsletter
Cabinet Appoints Marcek Ukrzaliznytsia Acting Board Chair

Даша Зубкова
The Cabinet of Ministers appointed Zeljko Marcek as acting board chairperson of the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company.

This is stated in government decree No.64-p of February 5, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to it, the Cabinet of Ministers temporarily entrusted, until the appointment of the board chairperson of the Ukrzaliznytsia JSC in accordance with the established procedure, the performance of the duties of the board chairperson of the said company to a board member Marcek.

According to information on the JSC’s website, he was appointed as a member of the board on June 24, 2016.

In 2014-2015, Marcek was an independent member of the supervisory board of the Ukrrosmetal.

In January 2020, Marcek declared UAH 396,025 of salary at the main place of work - Ukrzaliznytsia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January, the Cabinet dismissed Yevhen Kravtsov from the post of the board chairperson of Ukrzaliznytsia.

On December 31, 2019, Kravtsov resigned.

Ukrzaliznytsia began commercial operations as a public joint-stock company on December 1, 2015.

Ukrzaliznytsia operates the Donetsk, Lviv, Odesa, Southern, Southwestern, and Prydniprovskyi railways, as well as other enterprises and organizations facilitating transportation of freight and passengers.

