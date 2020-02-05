subscribe to newsletter
Rada Cancels Drill And Ceremonies Manual

Даша Зубкова
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has terminated the Law of Ukraine on drill and ceremonies manual.

A total of 300 parliamentary members backed respective bill 2466, when 226 votes were enough to pass the decision, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In compliance with the explanatory note, the document is destined to introduction of standards of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in all sectors of military activity in order to achieve criteria required for Ukraine's membership of NATO.

The bill instructs the Cabinet of Ministers to provide for the authority of the Ministry of Defense to determine combatant moves and movements of servicemen w/ and w/o and arms; build units and military units on foot and by car; the procedure for performing military greetings, conducting combat drill, the place of the Military Banner of a military unit in the ranks, order its introduction and removal, the duties of military personnel before and in the formation and requirements for their drill training.

The law will take effect on March 1, 2020.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will consider the approval of the annual cooperation program with NATO for 2020.

Rada Cancels Drill And Ceremonies Manual
