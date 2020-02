The first tests for the detection of the 2019-nCoV Coronavirus have arrived in Ukraine.

The Ministry of Health announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, no laboratory-confirmed case of infection by the new coronavirus strain had been registered in Ukraine as of as of February 1.

A case of pneumonia was recorded in Wuhan (China) in December 2019. It later became known that the pneumonia was caused by a new strain of Coronavirus.