05 February 2020, Wednesday, 12:49 11
Ukrainian news
Finance Ministry Places Hryvnia-Denominated Government Bonds For UAH 2.3 Billion

Даша Зубкова
Finance Ministry, government domestic loan bonds, loan bonds

On February 4, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine placed hryvnia-denominated government domestic loan bonds for UAH 2.3 billion.

The ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On February 4, 2020, the Finance Ministry offered hryvnia-denominated government bonds with the maturity of six months, a year and three years to investors.

The ministry managed to attract UAH 2,328 million to the state budget.

At the same time, the overall demand of investors exceeded UAH 4 billion.

The weighted average yield of 3-year hryvnia-denominated government bonds decreased by 17 basis points to 9.84%.

The yield of 6-month securities made 9.6%, and that of the 1-year ones – 9.77%.

In 2019, the Finance Ministry attracted UAH 227.6 billion, USD 4.3 billion and EUR 387 million to the state budget from the placement of government domestic loan bonds.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine attracted UAH 65.128 billion, USD 3.478 billion, and EUR 503 million from the placement of government domestic loan bonds.

Rada Cancels Drill And Ceremonies Manual
