Zelenskyy Approves Intention Of Cabinet To Attach Ministers’ Salary To Average Wage In Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approved the intention of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to attach the salary of ministers to the average wage in the country.

Press service of the Ukrainian President has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

During the meeting at the Presidential Office with the participation of representatives of the Cabinet of Ministers and the Verkhovna Rada, Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk told Zelenskyy that the Government had decided to regulate the issue of ministers’ salary.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 17, Zelenskyy urged Honcharuk to develop a concept of salaries of ministers, state-run enterprises and institutions and settle the issue of bonuses to the management of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company.