SBI Starts Investigating Alleged Abuse Of Official Position By Sytnik

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has opened a criminal case upon alleged abuse of official position by Director of the National Anticorruption Bureau, Artem Sytnik.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a well-informed source in the SBI.

The investigation was launched on February 4.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the court of appeal of Rivne region upheld the decision of the Sarny court that declared Sytnik guilty of an administrative offence during his vacation in Rivne region and charged him UAH 3,400.