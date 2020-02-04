subscribe to newsletter
2020-02-04
Rada Lowers Rent For Amber Extraction From 25% To 10%

Rada Lowers Rent For Amber Extraction From 25% To 10%

The Verkhovna Rada has lowered the rent for amber extraction from 25% to 10%.

A total of 290 Parliament Members backed respective bill 2241 as a basis and as a whole, when 226 votes were enough to pass the decision, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At that, for the period until December 31, 2020 inclusive, a rental rate of 5% will apply, and until December 31, 2021 - 8%.

Also, the Cabinet of Ministers is obliged, within three months after the entry into force of this law, to bring its own regulatory legal acts in accordance with this law and ensure that other ministries and other central executive bodies bring their regulatory legal acts into conformity with this law.

The law comes into force on the day after publication.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 19, the Verkhovna Rada legalized the extraction of amber and imposed a fine for illegal extraction in the amount from 3,000 to 10,000 tax-free minimum incomes of citizens (from UAH 51,000 to UAH 170,000) or imprisonment for a term from two to three years.

