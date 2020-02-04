Poroshenko Passes To NACB Memory Stick With Audio Records Of Talks With Alleged Participation Of Truba

Former president, Petro Poroshenko, has passed to the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) a memory stick with audio records of talks with alleged participation of deputy director of the State Bureau of Investigation, Roman Truba.

This follows from court records, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, on January 2, Poroshenko's lawyer, Ihor Holovan, requested the NACB to add the memory stick to the case.

Besides, Poroshenko’s defense team requested the court to cancel the decision to refuse to declare the former president a defendant in the case.

On January 28, the court cancelled the decision to refuse to declare Poroshenko a defendant in the case upon alleged abuse of authority by Truba.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, the NACB is investigating alleged crimes of Truba under Article 369-2 and Article 372 of the Penal Code of Ukraine.