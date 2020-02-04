Rada To Reduce Number Of MPs From 450 To 300 And Introduce Proportional Electoral System

The Verkhovna Rada intends to reduce the constitutional composition of the Parliament from 450 to 300 MPs and introduce a proportional electoral system.

236 MPs voted for adoption of the bill 1017 in the first reading on introducing relevant amendments to the Constitution, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The bill provides that a citizen of Ukraine who has been resident in Ukraine for at least 5 years and speaks the state language can be elected as an MP.

It notes that after the entry into force of this law, the Verkhovna Rada, elected before its entry into force, continues to exercise its powers until the next parliamentary election.

After receiving a positive opinion of the Constitutional Court, amendments to the Constitution are adopted by supporting at least 226 MPs in the first reading, and at the next regular session - 300 in total.

The current parliamentary session will last until July 17, 2020, and the next will open on September 1, 2020.

The document will enter into force on the day of its publication.

According to Article 158, the bill on amendments to the Constitution, which was considered by the Verkhovna Rada and was not adopted, can be submitted to the Parliament no earlier than a year after the adoption of a decision on it.

Also, in accordance with this article, the Verkhovna Rada during its term of office cannot twice amend the same provisions of the Constitution.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 30, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed the Verkhovna Rada reduce the constitutional composition of the parliament from 450 to 300 MPs and introduce a proportional electoral system.

On September 3, the Verkhovna Rada asked the Constitutional Court to evaluate the constitutionality of the bill 1017.

On December 17, the Constitutional Court recognized as constitutional bill 1017 on reducing the constitutional composition of parliament from 450 to 300 MPs with comments.