subscribe to newsletter
24.8 25.15
27.25 27.75
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Rada To Reduce Number Of MPs From 450 To 300 And Introduce Proportional Electoral System
04 February 2020, Tuesday, 17:54 14
Politics 2020-02-05T00:30:04+02:00
Ukrainian news
Rada To Reduce Number Of MPs From 450 To 300 And Introduce Proportional Electoral System

Rada To Reduce Number Of MPs From 450 To 300 And Introduce Proportional Electoral System

Даша Зубкова
Verkhovna Rada, MP, Constitutional Court, Constitution, parliament

The Verkhovna Rada intends to reduce the constitutional composition of the Parliament from 450 to 300 MPs and introduce a proportional electoral system.

236 MPs voted for adoption of the bill 1017 in the first reading on introducing relevant amendments to the Constitution, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The bill provides that a citizen of Ukraine who has been resident in Ukraine for at least 5 years and speaks the state language can be elected as an MP.

It notes that after the entry into force of this law, the Verkhovna Rada, elected before its entry into force, continues to exercise its powers until the next parliamentary election.

After receiving a positive opinion of the Constitutional Court, amendments to the Constitution are adopted by supporting at least 226 MPs in the first reading, and at the next regular session - 300 in total.

The current parliamentary session will last until July 17, 2020, and the next will open on September 1, 2020.

The document will enter into force on the day of its publication.

According to Article 158, the bill on amendments to the Constitution, which was considered by the Verkhovna Rada and was not adopted, can be submitted to the Parliament no earlier than a year after the adoption of a decision on it.

Also, in accordance with this article, the Verkhovna Rada during its term of office cannot twice amend the same provisions of the Constitution.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 30, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed the Verkhovna Rada reduce the constitutional composition of the parliament from 450 to 300 MPs and introduce a proportional electoral system.

On September 3, the Verkhovna Rada asked the Constitutional Court to evaluate the constitutionality of the bill 1017.

On December 17, the Constitutional Court recognized as constitutional bill 1017 on reducing the constitutional composition of parliament from 450 to 300 MPs with comments.

Больше новостей о: Verkhovna Rada MP Constitutional Court Constitution parliament

Rada Appoints Shmyhal As Vice Prime Minister / Com...
PACE Elects Dams President
Stripping MPs Of Parliamentary Mandates For Absent...
Zelenskyy Decides To Recall Draft Constitutional A...
Information On Avakov’s Salary For December From Cabinet’s Press Service And Internal Affairs Ministry Not Correspond To Each Other
Rada To Reduce Number Of MPs From 450 To 300 And Introduce Proportional Electoral System
News
Rada Lowers Rent For Amber Extraction From 25% To 10% 18:02
Poroshenko Passes To NACB Memory Stick With Audio Records Of Talks With Alleged Participation Of Truba 17:59
Naftogaz Receives USD 578.4 Million From Gazprom For Transit In December-February 17:57
Rada To Reduce Number Of MPs From 450 To 300 And Introduce Proportional Electoral System 17:54
Information On Avakov’s Salary For December From Cabinet’s Press Service And Internal Affairs Ministry Not Correspond To Each Other 17:51
more news
Avangard holding stunned over law enforment's allegations claiming two of its factories don't exist 11:25
Deutsche Bahn can only provide advice and assistance to "Ukrzaliznytsia", they won’t solve problems, - German media 11:35
Greek Law Enforcers Investigating Alleged Poisoning Of Ex-Prosecutor General Shokin With Mercury 17:56
Ukrposhta Warns Of Possible Delays In Delivery Of Postal Items To China Due To 2019-nCoV Coronavirus 17:49
Kholodnytskyi Denies His Resignation 17:53
more news
Greek Law Enforcers Investigating Alleged Poisoning Of Ex-Prosecutor General Shokin With Mercury 17:56
Prystaiko Declares UAH 2 Million Of Income For 2019 17:59
Deficit Of Current Account Of Balance Of Payments Makes USD 1.1 Billion In 2019 12:28
Kholodnytskyi Denies His Resignation 17:53
Single Treasury Account Balance Down 31.6% To UAH 12.066 Billion In January 12:17
more news
Naftogaz Receives USD 578.4 Million From Gazprom For Transit In December-February
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok