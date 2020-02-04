Information On Avakov’s Salary For December From Cabinet’s Press Service And Internal Affairs Ministry Not Correspond To Each Other

Information On Avakov’s Salary For December From Cabinet’s Press Service And Internal Affairs Ministry Not Cor

Information on the salary of the Minister of the Internal Affairs, Arsen Avakov, for December from the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers and the Ministry of Internal Affairs does not correspond to each other.

On January 18, the Cabinet of Ministers releases the salaries of members of the government, which stated that Avakov was charged UAH 186,541 for December (including allowances – UAH 49,225, bonuses – UAH 137,317).

At the same time, in the response of the Ministry of Internal Affairs to the request of the Ukrainian News Agency received on January 29, it was reported that Avakov received UAH 85,865, including the official salary of UAH 13,714, seniority pay of UAH 4,823, labor intensity allowance – UAH 13,714, allowance for work with documents constituting a state secret – UAH 2,743, allowance for performing the functions of a state expert on secrets – UAH 2,743, vacation pay – UAH 2,374, business trips – UAH 8,092, indexation – UAH 652, bonus – UAH 37,010.

Besides, in the register of declarations of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) there is no information on declaring Avakov's salary since December.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the Cabinet of Ministers, the average salary in 2019 of the Minister of Internal Affairs was UAH 100,041.