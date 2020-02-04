subscribe to newsletter
04 February 2020, Tuesday, 12:59 37
Economy 2020-02-05T00:30:08+02:00
Ukrainian news
Ukraine Has To Pay IMF USD 135 Million On Tuesday

On Tuesday, February 4, Ukraine has to pay USD 135 million to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

This follows from the schedule of Ukraine’s payments to the IMF, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, Ukraine has to pay 98.5 million in special drawing rights equalling over USD 135 million in compliance with the National Bank’s official hryvnia exchange rate as at February 4.

The payment will be provided within the framework of the EFF (Extended Fund Facility) program.

In 2020, Ukraine is expected to pay about USD 1.4 billion to the IMF.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, late in 2014, the IMF adopted the credit program for Ukraine for USD 17.01 billion, and early in May, it provided the first tranche of a stand-by loan for USD 3.19 billion.

News
Naftogaz Receives USD 578.4 Million From Gazprom For Transit In December-February
