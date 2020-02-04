Rada Appoints Shmyhal As Vice Prime Minister / Communities And Territories Development Minister

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has appointed chairperson of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration, Denys Shmyhal, as the vice prime minister / communities and territories development minister.

A total of 278 parliamentary members backed respective draft resolution 2768, when 226 votes were enough to pass the decision, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Shmyhal had occupied the position of the head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration since August 1, 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada has dismissed Olena Babak as the communities and territories development minister.