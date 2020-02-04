Rada Dismisses Babak As Communities Development Minister

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has dismissed Olena Babak as the communities and territories development minister.

A total of 266 parliamentary members backed respective draft resolution 2767, when 226 votes were enough to pass the decision, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Babak was dismissed upon recommendation of Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk.

She was appointed to the post on August 29, 2019.

Babak was a member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the eighth convocation from the Samopomich Association faction.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk suggested that the Verkhovna Rada dismiss Babak, and appoint Denys Shmyhal as a vice prime minister / communities and territories development minister.