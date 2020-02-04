subscribe to newsletter
24.8 25.15
27.25 27.75
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Rada Dismisses Babak As Communities Development Minister
04 February 2020, Tuesday, 12:55 15
Politics 2020-02-04T23:00:07+02:00
Ukrainian news
Rada Dismisses Babak As Communities Development Minister

Rada Dismisses Babak As Communities Development Minister

Даша Зубкова
Verkhovna Rada, Olena Babak, minister

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has dismissed Olena Babak as the communities and territories development minister.

A total of 266 parliamentary members backed respective draft resolution 2767, when 226 votes were enough to pass the decision, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Babak was dismissed upon recommendation of Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk.

She was appointed to the post on August 29, 2019.

Babak was a member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the eighth convocation from the Samopomich Association faction.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk suggested that the Verkhovna Rada dismiss Babak, and appoint Denys Shmyhal as a vice prime minister / communities and territories development minister.

Больше новостей о: Verkhovna Rada Olena Babak minister

Information On Avakov’s Salary For December From Cabinet’s Press Service And Internal Affairs Ministry Not Correspond To Each Other
Rada To Reduce Number Of MPs From 450 To 300 And Introduce Proportional Electoral System
News
Rada Lowers Rent For Amber Extraction From 25% To 10% 18:02
Poroshenko Passes To NACB Memory Stick With Audio Records Of Talks With Alleged Participation Of Truba 17:59
Naftogaz Receives USD 578.4 Million From Gazprom For Transit In December-February 17:57
Rada To Reduce Number Of MPs From 450 To 300 And Introduce Proportional Electoral System 17:54
Information On Avakov’s Salary For December From Cabinet’s Press Service And Internal Affairs Ministry Not Correspond To Each Other 17:51
more news
Avangard holding stunned over law enforment's allegations claiming two of its factories don't exist 11:25
Deutsche Bahn can only provide advice and assistance to "Ukrzaliznytsia", they won’t solve problems, - German media 11:35
Greek Law Enforcers Investigating Alleged Poisoning Of Ex-Prosecutor General Shokin With Mercury 17:56
Ukrposhta Warns Of Possible Delays In Delivery Of Postal Items To China Due To 2019-nCoV Coronavirus 17:49
Kholodnytskyi Denies His Resignation 17:53
more news
Greek Law Enforcers Investigating Alleged Poisoning Of Ex-Prosecutor General Shokin With Mercury 17:56
Prystaiko Declares UAH 2 Million Of Income For 2019 17:59
Deficit Of Current Account Of Balance Of Payments Makes USD 1.1 Billion In 2019 12:28
Kholodnytskyi Denies His Resignation 17:53
Single Treasury Account Balance Down 31.6% To UAH 12.066 Billion In January 12:17
more news
Naftogaz Receives USD 578.4 Million From Gazprom For Transit In December-February
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok