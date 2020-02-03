Prystaiko Declares UAH 2 Million Of Income For 2019

Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko declared UAH 2.07 million of income for 2019.

This is evidenced by the data in the Unified Register of declarations of persons authorized to fulfill the functions of the state, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

His income for 2019 amounted to UAH 690,000 of salaries in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and UAH 1.38 million of compensations from the Ukrainian mission to NATO.

In October 2019, Prystaiko declared income from the alienation of movable property in the amount of UAH 676,000, while in the declaration for 2019, filed in February, the previously declared 2018-2019 BMW X1 car worth UAH 753,000 disappeared.

In joint ownership with his family, he has two apartments in Kyiv: from 1998, with an area of ​​34 square meters, and from 2011 – of 73 square meters.

His spouse owns three more apartments in Kyiv: from 2014, with an area of 78 square meters for UAH 2 million, from 2015 – of 96 square meters for UAH 2.6 million, and from 2017 – of 54 square meters for UAH 2 million.

She also expects the completion of another apartment with an area of 87 square meters.

In 2018, Prystaiko's spouse earned UAH 336,000 for providing property for rent.

One of her apartments was rented by a former Member of Parliament from the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association faction, Oleksii Riabchin.

Prystaiko and his spouse have UAH 205,000 (Oschadbank) and EUR 7,000 (ING Bank Belgium) in bank accounts, and UAH 170,000 and EUR 35,600 in cash.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prystaiko declared UAH 2.8 million of income for 2018.

On August 29, 2019, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Prystaiko as Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Prior to that, he worked as deputy head of the Office of the President.