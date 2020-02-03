subscribe to newsletter
24.75 25.15
27.15 27.7
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Prystaiko Declares UAH 2 Million Of Income For 2019
03 February 2020, Monday, 17:59 6
Politics 2020-02-03T18:01:02+02:00
Ukrainian news
Prystaiko Declares UAH 2 Million Of Income For 2019

Prystaiko Declares UAH 2 Million Of Income For 2019

Даша Зубкова
Foreign Minister, Vadym Prystaiko, declaration, income

Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko declared UAH 2.07 million of income for 2019.

This is evidenced by the data in the Unified Register of declarations of persons authorized to fulfill the functions of the state, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

His income for 2019 amounted to UAH 690,000 of salaries in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and UAH 1.38 million of compensations from the Ukrainian mission to NATO.

In October 2019, Prystaiko declared income from the alienation of movable property in the amount of UAH 676,000, while in the declaration for 2019, filed in February, the previously declared 2018-2019 BMW X1 car worth UAH 753,000 disappeared.

In joint ownership with his family, he has two apartments in Kyiv: from 1998, with an area of ​​34 square meters, and from 2011 – of 73 square meters.

His spouse owns three more apartments in Kyiv: from 2014, with an area of 78 square meters for UAH 2 million, from 2015 – of 96 square meters for UAH 2.6 million, and from 2017 – of 54 square meters for UAH 2 million.

She also expects the completion of another apartment with an area of 87 square meters.

In 2018, Prystaiko's spouse earned UAH 336,000 for providing property for rent.

One of her apartments was rented by a former Member of Parliament from the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association faction, Oleksii Riabchin.

Prystaiko and his spouse have UAH 205,000 (Oschadbank) and EUR 7,000 (ING Bank Belgium) in bank accounts, and UAH 170,000 and EUR 35,600 in cash.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prystaiko declared UAH 2.8 million of income for 2018.

On August 29, 2019, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Prystaiko as Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Prior to that, he worked as deputy head of the Office of the President.

Больше новостей о: Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko declaration income

Special Representative Of Government Of Iran Will ...
Prystaiko Will Coordinate Efforts On Investigation...
Novikov Declares UAH 160,000 In Cash, SUV Of His W...
Court Grants SBI Access To Pension Fund Informatio...
2 People Returned From China Hospitalized With Preliminary ARVI Diagnosis On February 1 - Health Ministry
Greek Law Enforcers Investigating Alleged Poisoning Of Ex-Prosecutor General Shokin With Mercury
News
Prystaiko Declares UAH 2 Million Of Income For 2019 17:59
Greek Law Enforcers Investigating Alleged Poisoning Of Ex-Prosecutor General Shokin With Mercury 17:56
Kholodnytskyi Denies His Resignation 17:53
Ukrposhta Warns Of Possible Delays In Delivery Of Postal Items To China Due To 2019-nCoV Coronavirus 17:49
2 People Returned From China Hospitalized With Preliminary ARVI Diagnosis On February 1 - Health Ministry 17:46
more news
Deficit Of Current Account Of Balance Of Payments Makes USD 1.1 Billion In 2019 12:28
Ukraine Cuts USF Gas Reserves By 22.2% To 17 Billion Cubic Meters Since November 2 12:25
Rada To Start Considering Bill On Launch Of Land Market On February 5 12:22
Single Treasury Account Balance Down 31.6% To UAH 12.066 Billion In January 12:17
Cabinet Planning To Grant Concession For Kyiv’s Central Train Station And 6 More Train Stations For Period Of 20 Years 12:31
more news
Deficit Of Current Account Of Balance Of Payments Makes USD 1.1 Billion In 2019 12:28
Cabinet Planning To Grant Concession For Kyiv’s Central Train Station And 6 More Train Stations For Period Of 20 Years 12:31
Single Treasury Account Balance Down 31.6% To UAH 12.066 Billion In January 12:17
Rada To Start Considering Bill On Launch Of Land Market On February 5 12:22
Ukraine Cuts USF Gas Reserves By 22.2% To 17 Billion Cubic Meters Since November 2 12:25
more news
Kholodnytskyi Denies His Resignation
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok