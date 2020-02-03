subscribe to newsletter
24.75 25.15
27.15 27.7
˟
03 February 2020, Monday, 17:53 9
Politics 2020-02-03T18:45:02+02:00
Ukrainian news
Kholodnytskyi Denies His Resignation

Kholodnytskyi Denies His Resignation

Даша Зубкова
SACPO, Nazar Kholodnytskyi, resignation

Specialized anti-corruption prosecutor Nazar Kholodnytskyi denies information about his resignation.

He announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"This information is not true. This is a lie," he said.

Kholodnytskyi noted that he is at work and is working as usual.

He emphasized that he would resign on November 30, the day his powers as the head of the SACPO end.

Earlier media reported that Kholodnytskyi resigned due to a long conflict with the director of the NACB, Artem Sytnik.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May 2019, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with Sytnik and Kholodnytskyi did not offer them to resign.

Больше новостей о: SACPO Nazar Kholodnytskyi resignation

2 People Returned From China Hospitalized With Preliminary ARVI Diagnosis On February 1 - Health Ministry
Greek Law Enforcers Investigating Alleged Poisoning Of Ex-Prosecutor General Shokin With Mercury
News
Prystaiko Declares UAH 2 Million Of Income For 2019 17:59
Greek Law Enforcers Investigating Alleged Poisoning Of Ex-Prosecutor General Shokin With Mercury 17:56
Kholodnytskyi Denies His Resignation 17:53
Ukrposhta Warns Of Possible Delays In Delivery Of Postal Items To China Due To 2019-nCoV Coronavirus 17:49
2 People Returned From China Hospitalized With Preliminary ARVI Diagnosis On February 1 - Health Ministry 17:46
more news
Deficit Of Current Account Of Balance Of Payments Makes USD 1.1 Billion In 2019 12:28
Ukraine Cuts USF Gas Reserves By 22.2% To 17 Billion Cubic Meters Since November 2 12:25
Rada To Start Considering Bill On Launch Of Land Market On February 5 12:22
Single Treasury Account Balance Down 31.6% To UAH 12.066 Billion In January 12:17
Cabinet Planning To Grant Concession For Kyiv’s Central Train Station And 6 More Train Stations For Period Of 20 Years 12:31
more news
Deficit Of Current Account Of Balance Of Payments Makes USD 1.1 Billion In 2019 12:28
Cabinet Planning To Grant Concession For Kyiv’s Central Train Station And 6 More Train Stations For Period Of 20 Years 12:31
Single Treasury Account Balance Down 31.6% To UAH 12.066 Billion In January 12:17
Rada To Start Considering Bill On Launch Of Land Market On February 5 12:22
Ukraine Cuts USF Gas Reserves By 22.2% To 17 Billion Cubic Meters Since November 2 12:25
more news
Kholodnytskyi Denies His Resignation
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok