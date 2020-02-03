Kholodnytskyi Denies His Resignation

Specialized anti-corruption prosecutor Nazar Kholodnytskyi denies information about his resignation.

He announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"This information is not true. This is a lie," he said.

Kholodnytskyi noted that he is at work and is working as usual.

He emphasized that he would resign on November 30, the day his powers as the head of the SACPO end.

Earlier media reported that Kholodnytskyi resigned due to a long conflict with the director of the NACB, Artem Sytnik.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May 2019, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with Sytnik and Kholodnytskyi did not offer them to resign.