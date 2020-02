Cabinet Planning To Grant Concession For Kyiv’s Central Train Station And 6 More Train Stations For Period Of

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is planning to grant concession for the Central Train Station in Kyiv and six more train stations for the period of 20 years.

This follows from the Investment Atlas governmental website, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October 2019, the Ministry of Infrastructure presented a list of seven train stations in Kharkiv, Dnipro, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Khmelnytskyi, and Mykolayiv for further concession.