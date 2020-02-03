subscribe to newsletter
  Ukraine Cuts USF Gas Reserves By 22.2% To 17 Billion Cubic Meters Since November 2
03 February 2020, Monday, 12:25
Ukrainian news
Ukraine Cuts USF Gas Reserves By 22.2% To 17 Billion Cubic Meters Since November 2

Даша Зубкова
gas, natural gas, gas reserves, USF

Since the start of the current heating season on November 2, Ukraine has decreased its natural gas reserves in its underground gas storage facilities (USF) by 22.2% or 4,832 million cubic meters to 16.953 billion cubic meters of gas.

The Ukrainian Gas Transport System Operator state-run limited liability company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, the said gas reserves exceed the same indicator registered year over year by 52.6% or 5.844 billion cubic meters.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 2, Ukraine stopped gas injection and started consuming its USF gas reserves.

As at November 2, the gas reserves in the USF made 21.785 billion cubic meters, therefore, since the start of the gas injection season on April 5, the USF Gas Reserves have risen 2.5 times or by 13.040 billion cubic meters.

Board Chairperson of Naftogaz of Ukraine, Andrii Kobolev, notes that the USF reserves reached their peak indicator in the last nine years before the heating season of 2019/2020.

Ukraine finished the previous heating season on April 4, 2019 with the gas reserves of 8,745 million cubic meters.

News
