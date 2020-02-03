subscribe to newsletter
Rada To Start Considering Bill On Launch Of Land Market On February 5

Даша Зубкова
Verkhovna Rada, bill, land market, land

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine intends to start consideration of the second reading of bill 2178-10 on the launch of the land market on Wednesday, February 5.

This follows from the agenda for the parliamentary plenary week of February 4-7, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 3, member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Servant of the People party faction / chairperson of the parliamentary committee on agricultural policy and land relations, Mykola Solskyi, said that there was no quantitative limits to possession of land plots within unified territorial communities in the amendments to the second reading of the land bill recommended by the committee.

