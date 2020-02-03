Single Treasury Account Balance Down 31.6% To UAH 12.066 Billion In January

In January 2019, the single treasury account balance decreased 31.6% from UAH 17.547 billion (as at January 1) to UAH 12.066 billion (as at February 1).

The State Treasury Service of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The minimum single treasury account in 2020 was UAH 12.066 billion (as at February 1) and the highest one was registered as at January 1 - UAH 17.547 billion.

In 2019, the balance increased from UAH 9.861 billion to UAH 17.547 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the treasury single account is a system of budget accounts of bodies of the State Treasury Service, on which taxes, fees and other payments of the state budget are accrued and from which the State Treasury Service bodies make payments to business entities that have performed works or rendered services to budget funds administrators.

In 2018, the balance increased from UAH 5.099 billion to UAH 9.861 billion.

In 2017, the balance decreased from UAH 14.258 billion to UAH 5.1 billion.