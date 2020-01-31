Zelenskyy Considers Relations Between Ukraine And United States Very Good

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes relations between Ukraine and the United States are very good.

He said this during a briefing following a meeting with the United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"It seems to me, frankly, the opposite. We have very good relations between our countries," Zelenskyy said, answering the question of whether the situation with impeachment of the U.S. President Donald Trump ruined Ukrainian-American relations.

The head of state noted that the United States not only supports Ukraine, but also protects and supports its territorial integrity.

The President also emphasized the intentions of countries to conclude a large number of contracts in various industries and fields of activity.

According to Zelenskyy, the situation with the impeachment of Trump did not affect the warm and important relations between the countries.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 25, 2019, the House of Representatives initiated the impeachment of Trump due to possible pressure on Zelenskyy during a telephone conversation.