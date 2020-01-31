subscribe to newsletter
24.7 25.05
27.1 27.55
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Zelenskyy Considers Relations Between Ukraine And United States Very Good
31 January 2020, Friday, 18:26 3
Politics 2020-01-31T18:28:02+02:00
Ukrainian news
Zelenskyy Considers Relations Between Ukraine And United States Very Good

Zelenskyy Considers Relations Between Ukraine And United States Very Good

Даша Зубкова
President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, USA, relations, Mike Pompeo, Secretary of State, Donald Trump, impeachment

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes relations between Ukraine and the United States are very good.

He said this during a briefing following a meeting with the United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"It seems to me, frankly, the opposite. We have very good relations between our countries," Zelenskyy said, answering the question of whether the situation with impeachment of the U.S. President Donald Trump ruined Ukrainian-American relations.

The head of state noted that the United States not only supports Ukraine, but also protects and supports its territorial integrity.

The President also emphasized the intentions of countries to conclude a large number of contracts in various industries and fields of activity.

According to Zelenskyy, the situation with the impeachment of Trump did not affect the warm and important relations between the countries.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 25, 2019, the House of Representatives initiated the impeachment of Trump due to possible pressure on Zelenskyy during a telephone conversation.

Больше новостей о: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy USA relations Mike Pompeo Secretary of State Donald Trump impeachment

Zelenskyy’s Visit To United States To Meet With Tr...
USA To Provide USD 700 Million Aid To Ukraine In 2...
SBI Not To Investigate U.S. Ex-Vice President Bide...
Hungary: Language Conflict Only Cause For Deterior...
News
Zelenskyy Considers Relations Between Ukraine And United States Very Good 18:26
Ukrzaliznytsia Sells 57% Of Tickets Via Internet In 2019 18:23
SBI Not To Investigate U.S. Ex-Vice President Biden’s Intervention In Shokin’s Activities 18:21
Zelenskyy’s Visit To United States To Meet With Trump Possible After Significant Progress In Trade And Economic Relations - Secretary Of State Pompeo 18:18
SBU Bans Russian Singer Syutkin From Entering Ukraine 18:16
more news
Barshchovsky’s empire is on the verge of collapse,”- says blogger 10:50
Poroshenko's Defense File 14 Lawsuits To Supreme Court For Compensation Of Non-Pecuniary Damage 18:51
Ukraine Introduces Visa-Free Travels For British Citizens Until February 2021 13:09
Zelenskyy Makes 30 Visits To 16 Regions In 2019 18:47
Russia To Simplify Citizenship Procedure For Ukrainians By Canceling Interviews Used To Identify Native Russian Speakers 18:54
more news
Avakov Spends UAH 141,000 On Working Trips Abroad In 2019 13:12
PACE Approves Authorities Of Russian Delegation 13:22
Poroshenko's Defense File 14 Lawsuits To Supreme Court For Compensation Of Non-Pecuniary Damage 18:51
NBU Retains GDP Growth Forecast At 3.5% In 2020 18:47
Ukraine Introduces Visa-Free Travels For British Citizens Until February 2021 13:09
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok